No need to go to Darjeeling, Mount Kanchenjunga can also be seen from HERE- See beautiful PICS

No need to go to Darjeeling anymore. Kanchenjunga can be seen from Jalpaiguri. The world's third highest mountain peak peeks out as the sky clears of incense. Residents and tourists are enjoying the view. It is not a rare occurrence to see Kanchenjunga from Dhupguri. Kanchenjunga is usually seen from several districts of North Bengal towards the end of October. The sky has been cloudless since Monday morning. The sun is also shining. In this, the wonderful view of Kanchenjunga can be seen from different corners of Dhupguri.

Beautiful Scene From Different River Banks

Many tourists visit there during this time. They thronged to see the beautiful scene from different river banks and open spaces. Many people are also recording that scene on camera. This mountain peak can be seen from Lataguri and Maynaguri also.

Lockdown Reduces Pollution

Locals say that the pollution has been reduced a lot due to the phased lockdown during the two years of the epidemic. At that time, Kanchenjunga could be seen more clearly. Tourist Dilip Kumar Ghosal said, "For so long I had to go to Darjeeling to see Kanchenjunga. Now that golden peak can be seen from Dhupguri. A lot of people have thronged Dhupaguri Bridge No. 3 area since morning. Even in the Thakurpath area, a large number of people were seen gathering. I also took a lot of pictures.''

Kanchenjunga- Third Highest Mountain

Kanchenjunga is the third highest mountain in the world. The name means 'The five treasures of the high snow'. With an elevation of 8,586 m, the Kanchenjunga rises in the Kanchenjunga Himal on the west of the Tamur River. The National Parks, natural beauty, and rich forest culture make Kanchenjunga worth a visit.

Sacred Mountain

The third highest mountain range in the world is very sacred to the people of Sikkim. The name Kanchenjunga symbolizes the five treasures – gold, silver, gems, food grains, and the religion of the people.

Not Easy To Climb

Climbing the Kanchenjunga is not an easy thing. Mountaineers with years of experience face difficulties reaching the summit. Even sighting the mountain can get difficult if you do not know the right time to visit. Most of the time, the snow-capped mountain seems invisible behind the clouds. But if the sky is clear, you can witness the peak from different parts of Gangtok.