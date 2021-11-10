No need to panic: UP CM Yogi Adityanath as Zika virus cases cross 100-mark in Kanpur

New Delhi: Assuring people there is “no need to panic”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday (November 10) took stock of the Zika virus outbreak in Kanpur.

Kanpur has reported over 100 cases of Zika virus since the first case was detected in late October.

As per IANS report, with 16 more cases of Zika virus on Wednesday, the total caseload in the state has reached 106, out of which one patient tested positive from the neighbouring Kannauj district on Saturday.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Nepal Singh informed that the 16 new patients are residents of Harjinder Nagar, Pokharpur, Tiwaripur Bagiya and Qazi Khera localities in the Chakeri area.

Reviewing the situation, CM Adityanath said that so far 17 people have recovered from the infection. “District admin, health department and municipal council, strategically worked on increasing surveillance, sanitisation and investigation,” ANI quoted the UP CM as saying.

Further, he said, “We've increased the number of health teams. I have taken a review of the situation. There is no need to panic."

Kanpur had reported its first case of Zika virus after a 57-year-old warrant officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) was diagnosed with the infection in late October.

Earlier, UP CM Adityanath had held a high-level meeting and released detailed guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination, the spread of Zika virus in the state and other issues. He had also directed the officials to speed up sanitisation work.

Meanwhile, Adityanath, who was in the city, flagged off the trial run of the Kanpur Metro. Speaking at the trial run of the Metro between IIT-Kanpur and Motijheel in Kanpur, he said, "Within the next four to six weeks, we will be able to complete the process of metro trial and get it launched for Kanpurites by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He stated, "In the next four to six weeks, the people of Kanpur will have the best transport facility in the form of Metro Rail".

According to District Magistrate Visakh G Iyer, the Kanpur Metro is scheduled to become operational from December 31.

