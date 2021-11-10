हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath to flag off Kanpur Metro trial run today

Metro services are expected to be opened for the public in December. 

Yogi Adityanath to flag off Kanpur Metro trial run today
File Photo (PTI)

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the Kanpur Metro train for trial runs in the city today (November 10, 2021), an official said.

The event would be held at the Metro depot in Government Polytechnic and the Chief Minister will flag off the Metro train for trial runs, said District Magistrate Vishak G Ayyar.

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) Managing Director Kumar Keshav will apprise Adityanath about the metro project, the District Magistrate added.

The trial run which was earlier scheduled in the middle of November has been advanced, sources said.

Two sets of Metro trains are already parked at the depot, and one of them would be used for trial. Each train has three coaches, said an official.

Metro services are expected to be opened for the public on December 31. The 12 metro trains will run between the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and Motijheel, the official added.

The first phase of work between IIT-Kanpur and Motijheel, has almost concluded, the DM said adding that the Metro train will run on a nine-kilometre-long stretch in the first phase.

The second phase of Metro work would be carried out between Motijheel and Transport Nagar.

After the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Minister will hold a meeting at the Kanpur Development Authority auditorium with the district and health officials to review the efforts to deal with the Zika virus in the district, said an official.

Adityanath will also visit Zika virus affected areas to meet the family members of the persons infected by the virus to take stock of the health facilities being provided to them and the cleanliness drive in the area. 

