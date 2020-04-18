No new coronavirus COVID-19 case reported in Goa, state may be declared Green zone

In the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic some good news from Goa, the state has reported zero COVID-19 positive case. Since the past two weeks there has been no new case in the state.

Goa had reported only seven cases of coronavirus, six of these have already been recovered and discharged. The samples of the seventh patient has tested negative twice.

All the seven cases had been reported from North Goa, South Goa has been declared a Green Zone as there is no case of COVID-19 infection from that part of the state.

Now, with no new case in North Goa, the whole of Goa can be declared a green zone. The state government has written to the Central government to declare the whole of Goa as a Green Zone.

The country has been segregated into red, orange and green colour zones depending on the number of coronavirus positive cases reported from the region.

The Red zone are districts with substantial numbers of positive cases would fall under the red zone. The coronavirus red zone will see no activity.

The Orange zone are areas with limited number of cases in the past and with no surge in positive cases recently would be included under the orange zone and will see limited activity.

While the Green zone districts are the ones with no reported coronavirus cases.