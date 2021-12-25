No night curfew in Assam on New Year's Eve, check revised COVID guidelines

New Delhi: The Assam government on Saturday (December 25) issued the revised COVID-19 guidelines with relaxations on New Year celebrations.

According to the new guidelines the state will witness night curfew from 11:30 PM to 6 AM, starting from December 26. However, the curfew will not be applicable on December 31, 2021.

Night curfew to be in force from 11.30 PM to 6 AM, tomorrow onwards across Assam. This curfew, however, will not be applicable on December 31, 2021: Assam Govt pic.twitter.com/PLytBG3CnE — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

All the business establishments viz grocery stores, restaurants, showrooms will remain open up to 10:30 PM only.

Assam govt directed that open gathering shall limit fix the limit depending on the COVID-19 situation in the district while closed venues shall operate with 50% of the seating capacity.

Cinema halls shall be operated with 50% of the seating capacity of fully vaccinated viewers and allCOVID-19 protocols should be followed.

A person without a mask or spitting in public shall be charged with Rs 1000/- as a fine.