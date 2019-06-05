No NOC, no problem: Tuition teachers in Gujarat city take classes in crematorium

In a bizarre incident reported from Palanpur in Gujarat, several tuition teachers have resorted to conducting their classes in a crematorium after they were unable to procure No Objection Certificates (NOC) from the local administration.

The tuition teachers reportedly called their students to a crematorium in the city after the building where they taught did not receive a NOC. After the fire incident inside a coaching centre in Surat on May 24, the tuition teachers in Palanpur had reportedly equipped the building in which they used to teach with fire-preventive measures and equipment. They claim that despite this, a NOC was rejected and it has left them with no option but to call students to different locations in the city for their classes.

Once the designated building failed to get a NOC, classes were being held in the garden of the district collector's office but once permission to enter the premises was denied, the teachers chose to continue at a local crematorium. They say that they have to now choose such places for their classes as they do not want the students and their studies to suffer. The teachers also add that till their designated building gets a NOC, they will be compelled to move the location of the classes to various parts of the city.