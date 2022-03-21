हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhagavad Gita

No objection to Bhagavad Gita being part of school curriculum in Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh recently said that if approved by experts, the Karnataka government, too, will ‘definitely’ include the epics like Bhagwad Gita in the syllabus for students.

No objection to Bhagavad Gita being part of school curriculam in Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah

Hubli: Former Karnataka chief minister and now Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has said that his Congress party has no objection to teaching Bhagavad Gita as part of moral science education in schools across the state.

Earlier on Friday, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said that if approved by experts, the Karnataka government, too, will ‘definitely’ include the epics like Bhagwad Gita in the syllabus for students.

"We believe in the Constitution and secularism. Let the government teach Bhagavad Gita, Quran or Bible as part of moral education. We don`t have any objections. Besides moral education, quality education is also required. Children should not be deprived of quality education," said Siddaramaiah while interacting with the reporters at Mangaluru International Airport on Saturday. 

While reacting to the leadership change in Congress, he said, " See everyone has accepted the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi. Discussion is going on about strengthening of the party for this advice are being taken. It all has been discussed in the working committee they will take action as per discussion."

Earlier on Thursday, Gujarat education minister Jitu Vaghani had said that Bhagavad Gita will be introduced as a part of the school syllabus for class 6 to class 12 students in Gujarat from the academic year 2022-23. 

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bhagavad GitaKarnatakaschool curriculumSiddaramaiahCongress
Next
Story

Tripura Assembly polls: TPF joins BJP in presence of CM Biplab Kumar Deb; TIPRA parted ways with ruling party

Must Watch

PT42M25S

Deshhit Live : 'Adamant' Modi for Russia|