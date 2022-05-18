No one has ever won battle against farmers: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu attacked Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday amid farmers’ ongoing protest over several demands, including a bonus on wheat. Sidhu warned Mann of losing credibility, alleging that the IT cell of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was making ‘disparaging and derogatory’ remarks against the farmers. He urged the Punjab CM to ‘amicably settle their issues’. “As far as 'Murdabad' is concerned you hv done 'Muradabad' all your life in the opposition, please tune ur ears respectfully to the 'Ann-daata'. Dont run to Delhi for solutions. @ArvindKejriwal has a history of showing his back to farmers, by notifying 1 of 3 black laws in Delhi,” Sidhu tweeted.

"I am ready to meet them (farmers), but 'Murdabad' (sloganeering) is not the way... I myself am a farmer's son... When I am saying basmati and moong dal will be on MSP...At least put in efforts... Not everything can be 'Murdabad'," Mann said.

