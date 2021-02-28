हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tejaswi Yadav

No one is talking about unemployment, farmers, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

In a veiled attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday (February 28) said no one is talking about unemployment and problems of people. Yadav asserted there is an attempt to divert attention from the real issues.

No one is talking about unemployment, farmers, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
File Photo

New Delhi: In a veiled attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday (February 28) said no one is talking about unemployment and problems of people. Yadav asserted there is an attempt to divert attention from the real issues.

"Talk about the concerns of youth, jobs of the unemployed, about the interest of jawans. In democracy, no one is talking about the problems of people, farmers and unemployment. Instead of this, talks are being held to divert attention from the real issues," RJD leader tweeted in Hindi.

Yadav has stepped up their criticism of the BJP-led Central government as Assembly polls in 4 States and Puducherry are around the corner. 

Earlier on Friday, he rode a bicycle from his residence to the secretariat in Patna as a mark of protest against the fuel price hike. He has said that the RJD will contest Assembly elections in Assam. 

"Our party used to be a national party & we want to expand now. Assam is the gateway of NorthEast. We have decided to contest Assembly polls in Assam. We have discussed with Congress about the alliance and will also be speaking to Ajmal sahab (AIUDF)," said Yadav. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tejaswi YadavBihar RJDBJPState assembly election 2021Assam assembly election 2021
Next
Story

Huge crocodile spotted in construction site in Gujarat's Vadodara, rescued

Must Watch

PT2M50S

Terrorists attack Krishna Dhaba owner's son in Jammu