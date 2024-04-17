'No Ordinary Election': Ahead Of First Phase Voting For Lok Sabha, Narendra Modi Writes To BJP Leaders, NDA Candidates

With campaigning coming to an end for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent personalised letters to the party leaders and NDA candidates saying that this election is not ordinary and reminded that people faced difficulties in the last 5-6 decades.

"Through this letter, I would like to tell the people of your constituency that this is not an ordinary election. Families across India, especially the senior members, would remember the difficulties they have gone through in the 5-6 decades of Congress' rule. In the last 10 years, the quality of life of every section of society has improved, with many of these troubles removed," said Modi.

He further added that a lot more is still to be done and this election will be decisive in the BJP government's mission to ensure a better life for everyone.

"This election is an opportunity to connect our present with a bright future. Every vote that the BJP gets will go towards forming a stable government and impart momentum in our journey to become a developed nation by 2047," said Modi.

Modi also appealed to voters to take time to cast votes despite the challenges posed by summer heat.

The voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.