Election Commission

No physical rallies, padyatras or roadshows till Jan 15: CEC Sushil Chandra

The Assembly elections in all five states will be completed in total of seven phases and will be held between February 10 and March 7.

New Delhi: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Election Commission of India Chief Sushil Chandra on Saturday announced that no physical political rallies and roadshows will be allowed till January 15, 2022, in the poll-bound states.

"No physical rally of political parties or probably candidates or any other group related to elections shall be allowed till January 15. ECI should subsequently review the situation and issues further instructions accordingly," said Chandra while addressing a press conference.

This is the first time that the poll body has put a ban on physical rallies ahead of the elections.

Roadshows, padyatras, cycle or bike rallies and processions will also be not allowed till Jan 15. The situation will be reviewed and fresh instructions to be issued later.

The Chief Election Commissioner said that the assembly elections in all five states will be completed in total seven phases and will be held between February 10 and March 7. He added that the result will come out on March 10.

This apart, the poll body chief also announced that sufficient CAPF companies will be deployed in all poll-bound states looking at law and order situation and threat perception.

