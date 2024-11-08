‘No Place For Hindus, Tribals In J’Khand if…’: Himanta Slams JMM-Led Govt Over ‘Infiltration’ In State

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Coming down heavily on the JMM-led coalition on Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused it of patronizing infiltration for vote bank politics. He stated that if infiltration goes unchecked, there will be no place for Hindus and tribals in Jharkhand in 20 years.

The Assam CM made the remarks during a political rally at Kharsawan in Seraikela-Kharsawan district. Sarma, who is also the BJP co-incharge of elections in Jharkhand, said that while the Hindu and tribal populations were rapidly declining, the Muslim population was increasing. "There will be no place for tribals and Hindus in Jharkhand after 20 years at the current pace of infiltration from Bangladesh," he alleged.

The BJP leader claimed that in Santhal Pargana, Hindus and tribals together made up 90 percent of the population, with tribals accounting for 44 percent. However, by 2011, the Hindu population had dropped to 67 percent, while tribals had reduced to just 28 percent, he alleged.

"During the same period, the Muslim population grew from 10 percent to 22 percent," he claimed. Sarma concluded by saying, "This election is a choice between the dictatorship of the JMM-led coalition and PM Modi’s development model."

(With PTI Inputs)