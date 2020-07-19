No plans to change syllabus of JEE (Advanced) 2020 entrance exam, clarifies IIT Delhi

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Delhi on Sunday (July 19, 2020) clarified that there are no plans to change the syllabus of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Advanced) 2020 entrance examination.

Taking to their official Twitter account, IIT-Delhi wrote, "In reference to a news report published in the media that JEE (Advanced) 2020 could see some changes in the examination pattern, IIT Delhi, the organising institute, would like to clarify that there are no plans to change the syllabus of the entrance examination."

They also stated that there is no plan to discuss this matter in the next Joint Admission Board (JAB) meeting.

As of now, the JEE (Advanced) 2020 is slated for September 27, 2020.

Earlier on July 17, the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced that JAB has decided to relax the admission criterion this year in view of partial cancellation of class 12 exams by various boards.

He said, "Due to the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates, this time."

"Qualified candidates who have passed class XII examinations will now be eligible for admissions irrespective of marks obtained," the Minister tweeted.

For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the JEE (Advanced), the eligibility was to secure either minimum score of 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.

The unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus had postponed the JEE (Advanced) 2020, which was initially scheduled for May 17, 2020.