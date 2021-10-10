No power crisis, Tata Power warned of action for sending baseless messages: Union Minister RK Singh

New Delhi: A day after reports of acute coal shortage triggered panic among the citizens, Union Minister of Power RK Singh denied the existence of any crisis of power.

Singh chaired a meeting with the officials of Power Ministry, BSES, and Tata Power at his residence on Sunday (October 10) over coal shortage at power plants.

The minister said he warned Tata Power of action if they send baseless messages of power shortage to the customers. He also hit out at state-run GAIL for “acts of irresponsible behavior”.

“In effect, neither there was, nor there is any crisis. It was created unnecessarily. I've warned Tata Power CEO of action if they send baseless SMSs to customers that can create panic. Messages by GAIL and Tata Power qualify as acts of irresponsible behavior,” Union Minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

“The panic ensued after GAIL sent informed Bawana gas power plant that it will stop supplying gas after 2 days because their contract was about to expire. I've asked GAIL CMD, who participated in today's meeting, to continue required supplies,” he said.

“I have asked the GAIL CMD to continue supplying the required amount of gas to power stations across the country. He has assured me that the supplies will continue. Neither there was any shortage of gas in the past, nor will it happen in the future,” he added.

Singh further said that Delhi was being supplied the required amount of electricity and that it will continue.

“We have an average coal reserve (at power stations) that can last for more than 4 days. The stock is replenished every day. I am in touch with (Union Minister for Coal & Mines) Pralhad Joshi,” he said.

This comes a day after the Power Ministry said that a surge in the revival of the economy after the second wave of COVID-19 led to an unprecedented increase in demand and consumption of electricity.

The ministry also issued guidelines on October 8 for operationalising optimum utilization of generating stations as per the requirements in the electricity grid.

