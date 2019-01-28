हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ram Temple

No progress on Ram temple, but no reason to doubt Modi government's intentions: VHP

It is to be noted that VHP is spearheading the movement for the construction of a Ram temple.

No progress on Ram temple, but no reason to doubt Modi government&#039;s intentions: VHP

INDORE: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday said that though there is no progress on the issue of construction of Ram Temple in Ayodha, the VHP has no doubt over the intentions of the Narendra Modi-led government on this issue.

It is to be noted that VHP is spearheading the movement for the construction of a Ram temple.

"In the last four-and-a-half years, no headway was made for the construction of the Ram temple, which has led to resentment among people," VHP international president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje was quoted as saying by PTI.

He added that VHP members are also angry over the delay but they are raising no doubt over the Centre's intentions. The former high court judge added that "we cannot say that the Centre is not constructing the temple deliberately or it does not have the intention to do so".

Kokje expressed confidence in BJP saying it is the only party which is the "well-wisher" of Hindus.

Asked if the Ram Temple issue was being raked up keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the VHP leader said that the BJP will definitely gain in the election if Ram Temple construction starts before the election.

It is to be noted that the January 29 hearing in the Supreme Court on this matter was cancelled by the apex court on Sunday due to the non-availability of a judge in the five-judge Constitution bench set up by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.
 

