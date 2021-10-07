No quarantine for Indian fully vaccinated travellers to UK from Monday

New Delhi: Indian travellers to UK who are fully vaccinated will not be quarantined, the new rule will come into force from Monday, October 11, the High Commissioner to India said on Thursday (October 7) thus bringing an end to the purported unfair imposition of COVID-19 quarantine rules.

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India said, "No quarantine for Indian travellers to UK fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October. Thanks to Indian government for close cooperation over last month."

