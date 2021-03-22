No question of Anil Deshmukh’s resignation, says Sharad Pawar amid ruckus over ex-top cop’s letter

Mumbai: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addressed a press conference on Monday (March 22) in relation to the allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Pawar questioned the timing of ex- Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s letter in which he accused state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of being involved in corrupt activities.

While addressing the media, NCP chief said that no conversation took place between Anil Deshmukh and Sachin Vaze in February

“It is clear that during the period about which the allegations were made, Anil Deshmukh was hospitalised. As this is clear, such demands hold no power,” said NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

#WATCH: NCP chief Sharad Pawar replies to questions over BJP's Amit Malviya's tweet that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was holding a press conference on Feb 15th, as opposed to the NCP chief's statement that he was admitted to hospital at the time. pic.twitter.com/7f4lYLIdaV — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2021

“If you see the former Commissioner's letter, he mentions that in mid-February he was informed by certain officers that they got such and such instructions from the Home Minister...From 6th-16th Feb, Mr Deshmuklh was admitted in the hospital because of Corona,” Pawar added.

Earlier, on Sunday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and party chief Jayant Patil to discuss the grave issue.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day the Rajya Sabha was adjourned amid uproar in the house by political leaders including Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. The leaders raised the issue of recent corruption allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

“On what basis was a man suspended for 16 yrs & jailed, reinstated? When there was a BJP govt, Uddhav Thackeray himself had called up Devendra Fadnavis for reinstating Sachin Waze, Fadnavis had refused. When Thackeray govt came, they reinstated him,” questioned independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana.

The political leaders also raised questions on the issue in Lok Sabha. “Perhaps it is the first incident of the country where the CM (Maharashtra) holds a press conference in support of the API who was given a target of Rs 100 crore, he says that he is the best Police personnel in the country. How does this happen?” questioned BJP MP Rakesh Singh.

Live TV