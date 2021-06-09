No Remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment among children: Govt issues guidelines

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday come out with a comprehensive guideline for the management of COVID-19 among children key among which is the non prescription of anti-viral drug Remdesivir, also, rational use of HRCT imaging has been suggested.

"There is lack of sufficient safety and efficacy data with respect to Remdesivir in children below 18 years of age," the guidelines said not recommending Remdesivir (an emergency use authorization drug) in children.

The guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the health ministry also said that steroids are harmful in asymptomatic and mild cases of infection. "Steroids should be used at the right time, in the right dose and for the right duration. Self-medication of steroids must be avoided," the guidelines stated.

Here's what the guidelines recommend:

* Remdesivir (an emergency use authorization drug) is not recommended in children.

* The 6-minute walk test should be used on children above 12 under supervision of parents to assess cardio-pulmonary exercise tolerance. The test can be repeated every 6 to 8 hours of monitoring in home settings; avoid the test in patients with uncontrolled asthma.

* Corticosteroids not required in all cases of moderate illness, may be administered in rapidly progressive disease.

* The guidelines stated that children aged 5 years and under should not be required to wear masks while those aged 6-11 years may wear a mask depending on the ability of the child to use a mask safely and appropriately under direct supervision of parents/guardians. Children aged 12 years and over should wear a mask.