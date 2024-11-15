'No Report Card To Show': Sachin Pilot Slams BJP-Led Mahayuti In Maha Over 'Batoge Toh Katoge' Slogan

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot reacted to Bharatiya Janata Party’s slogan "batoge toh katoge" and said that the saffron party and its allies in the ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra are using this rhetoric as they have nothing to show in their report card in the state. While speaking to PTI Videos, Pilot came up with his own slogan of "padoge toh badoge" (study and you will grow) to counter the saffron party's "divisive" rhetoric.

The Congress leader has been deployed by the grand old party to look after its campaign in Marathwada for the November 20 assembly election. Pilot hailed the manifesto of Maha Vikas Aghadi and said that its five guarantees are much better than the ruling dispensation's pre-poll promises.

The MVA, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), has promised to conduct a caste-based census, remove the 50 percent cap on reservations, provide Rs 3,000 financial aid to women every month, and provide free bus rides to women, waive off farm loans, and provide a Rs 25 lakh health cover to farmers.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister stated that the people of Maharashtra want to vote the same way they did during the Lok Sabha elections when the MVA managed to outperform the Mahayuti, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

Taking a swipe at the Mahayuti alliance and the BJP-led government at the Centre, Pilot asserted that governance, jobs, security, and transparency are missing. "People have seen this government here (in Maharashtra) and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. Ultimately, it is about the governance, getting jobs, security, and the transparent function of a government. All those things are missing. We have come forward with a positive agenda,” the Congress leader said. “The MVA and Congress have put together a blueprint, which is holistic, futuristic, and positive," he further stated.

Lashing out at the BJP's slogan, "batoge toh katoge" (you will perish if you are divided), he said, "This rhetoric is used when you (ruling parties) have underperformed or have no report card to show. I counter this by saying, 'padhoge to badhoge' (study and you will grow)." Voters of this generation will not appreciate the politics of creating fear, polarising people, and getting votes in the name of masjid and mandir.

Throwing a challenge at the BJP, Pilot stated that he is ready to debate with the leaders of the saffron party on issues like peace, harmony, and development. "Creating fear in people's minds shows that you (BJP) are on the back foot, and I think not only BJP leaders, anyone in the right mind will never appreciate such comments," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)