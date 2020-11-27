No respite from air pollution in Delhi-NCR; air quality still 'very poor'

Delhi: The Air quality of Delhi is recorded 'very poor' with AQI clocking at 323 on Friday (November 27).

According to the latest estimates updated by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), PM2.5 remains the lead pollutant instead of PM10 as a characteristic of wintertime. The Delhi government has repeatedly blamed stubble burning as the major reason for poor air in the national capital.

According to SAFAR estimates updated at 6 am, most of the areas in the national capital including Delhi University, Pusa Road, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, IIT-Delhi, Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal-3) recorded air quality in the 'very poor' category with an AQI of 323, 320, 319, 316, 317, 336 and 329 respectively.

According to SAFAR, AQI between the range of 51 and 100 is considered as 'satisfactory' or 'very good', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 falls under the category of 'poor'. While 300-400 is considered as 'very poor', levels between 401-500 fall under the 'hazardous' category.

Live TV