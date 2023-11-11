trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2686709
No Respite From Pollution for Delhi, Air Quality Stays Poor Even After Rain

The air quality in Delhi continues to be in 'Poor' category on Saturday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi continues to be in the ‘Poor’ category on Saturday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI in Anand Vihar was 282, in RK Puram 220, in Punjabi Bagh 236 and in ITO 263. The city received a welcome break from the smog that had choked it for more than 10 days, as rain poured down on Friday morning. The rain, which began on Thursday night, cleared the haze and reduced the pollution levels drastically.

The air quality index (AQI), which indicates the level of pollution in the air, showed a steep drop in the 24 hours. Many parts of the city recorded AQI levels below 100. The rain also brought respite to the neighbouring areas of Noida, Gurugram and others where AQI fell below 100 as well.

The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky with mist or fog in the mornings for the next two days after Diwali Sunday. For the subsequent two days, it has predicted a mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the mornings. The Delhi government is also working hard to implement anti-pollution measures, and is considering the option of ‘artificial rain’ to lower the pollution levels.

No Odd-Even In Delhi

The Delhi Government has decided to postpone the implementation of the Odd-Even Scheme, which requires four-wheelers to run based on their number plates on alternate days. The scheme, which was supposed to be enforced from the 13th to the 20th of November, has been suspended until further notice.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai cited a decrease in pollution levels following light rain in the morning as the reason behind the decision.

