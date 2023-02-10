'No Rhinos Were Poached in Kaziranga National Park': Leonardo DiCaprio Praises Assam Govt's Efforts to Combat Poaching

Assam: Leonardo DiCaprio, a Hollywood actor and environmentalist, has praised the Assam government's efforts to combat poaching of the Endangered Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park. According to a Reuters report, no rhinos were poached in Kaziranga National Park last year for the first time since 1977.

"In 2021, the government of the Indian state of Assam set out to end the poaching of the Endangered Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park following the killing of around 190 animals for their horns between 2000 and 2021," DiCaprio wrote on Instagram. "They achieved their goal in 2022, and for the first time since 1977, no rhinos were poached in the area," DiCaprio further added.

"Kaziranga National Park is home to 2,200 Greater One-horned Rhinos, which is roughly two-thirds of the world's population," the superstar continued. "This victory in India comes with more good news, as WWF reports that the world population of the rare rhino has increased to around 3,700, up from around 200 at the turn of the twentieth century. More on this story can be found at the link in my bio." According to Reuters, in 2013 and 2014, 27 rhinos were killed in Assam each year as poachers sought to sell their horns for thousands of dollars in East Asia.

Illegal Hunting For Its Horn

Conservationists and park officials are concerned about poaching of the greater one-horned rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park in the Indian state of Assam. The greater one-horned rhinoceros is an endangered species whose population has been threatened by illegal hunting for its horn, which is highly sought after in some Asian countries for use in traditional medicine and as a status symbol.

The greater one-horned rhinoceros population is declining due to poaching in Kaziranga National Park, which is one of the last remaining habitats for the species. The park has implemented a number of measures to combat poaching, including increased security and patrols, anti-poaching camps, and the use of trained elephants and drones to monitor the park. Local communities are also being engaged and educated about the importance of conservation and the negative consequences of poaching.

Fear of Poaching

Despite these efforts, poaching remains a problem in Kaziranga National Park. To effectively combat this problem and ensure the survival of this species, park authorities and local communities must collaborate. This will necessitate ongoing security and law enforcement efforts, as well as addressing the underlying demand for rhino horn. The greater one-horned rhinoceros is an important part of the region's ecosystem and cultural heritage, and it is critical that action be taken to keep this species from extinction.

Steps Taken By Assam Govt

To combat poaching, the Assam government established a special Anti-Poaching Task Force in July 2021. Poaching was at its lowest in 21 years that year, with only one case reported. In 2021, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that there are myths among some sections that lead to rhinoceros poaching. In order to break that record, he burned 2,500 rhino horns in September of that year. For the past four decades, the government has recovered and preserved the horns. According to Gyanendra Pratap Singh, the director general of the Assam police, the state saw the most poaching in 2013 and 2014, with 27 cases each year. It dropped to 17 in 2015 and 18 in 2016. In 2017, there were six cases, and in 2018, there were seven. Cases dropped steadily beginning in 2019, with three cases in 2019, two in 2020, and one in 2021.