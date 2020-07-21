No rift in Maha Vikas Aghadi government over CM Uddhav Thackeray's decison to attend Ram temple 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony

Amid reports that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will attend the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday (July 21) asserted that there is no differences between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - the coalition partners of Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

Raut said that CM Thackeray went to Ayodhya after completing 100 days in office and he was accompanied by some Congress ministers during the visit. The Shiv Sena MP said that no one should any politics on 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple.

On Monday (July 20), Raut had said that Ram temple is a matter of faith and his party does not do politics on this issue. Raut had also said that Shiv Sena has always worked to remove hurdles in the way of construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. He added that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray went to Ayoydha even when he was not the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and he also went to the holy land after taking oath as the chief minister. Raut noted that no one needs invitation from anyone to visit Ayodhya.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5. Sources told Zee Media that PM Modi will remain in Ayodhya from 11 Am till 1:10 PM on August 5. Sources added that the prayers and other rituals related to 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple will begin at 8 AM on August 5.

Scholars from Varanasi will perform 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya at 12.15 pm on August 5. According to Kamalnayan Das, the successor of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, President of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the ceremony will take place during the Abhijeet Muhurta. Lord Ram was born in the Abhijeet Muhurta.