Taking cognisance of media law breach while reporting Jahangirpuri violence and the Russia-Ukraine war, the Centre on Saturday issued a strong advisory to news channels asking them to abide by the programme code laid down by the relevant laws and prohibit the usage of scandalous headlines/tags while reporting such sensitive issues.

In the advisory, the I&B Ministery has reportedly cited specific instances of hyperbolic statements by news anchors and scandalous headlines/taglines during the reportage of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and disrupting the investigation process into the incidents in north-west Delhi by airing unverified CCTV footages.

It also said that certain debates on television channels on the incidents in northwest Delhi had unparliamentary, provocative and socially unacceptable language.

Media coverage hampering Jahangirpuri violence probe

Last week, clashes broke out between two communities in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession after reports of alleged stone-pelting.

“Having regard to the above, the government expresses serious concern about the manner in which the television channels have gone about their operations in the manner of transmitting content,” read the advisory issued by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

It strongly advised the television channels to immediately refrain from publishing and transmitting any content which is violative of the aforementioned provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995 and the rules thereunder, the advisory added.

The Jahangirpuri violence is being investigated by a special cell of the Delhi police.

(With PTI inputs)

