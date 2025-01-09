Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2841780https://zeenews.india.com/india/no-smartphone-for-children-in-this-state-guidelines-soon-for-restricted-usage-2841780.html
NewsIndia
GUJARAT

No Smartphone For Children In THIS State - Guidelines Soon For Restricted Usage

The aim is to keep the kids away from the devices and bring them to playgrounds and study tables, State Minister of Education Prafful Panseriya told reporters.

|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2025, 11:52 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

No Smartphone For Children In THIS State - Guidelines Soon For Restricted Usage

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government on Thursday said it will introduce guidelines restricting the use of mobile phones and social media for children, underscoring that too much screen time is not good for them.

The aim is to keep the kids away from the devices and bring them to playgrounds and study tables, State Minister of Education Prafful Panseriya told reporters.

The guidelines will be brought out after consulting experts, he said.

“We had earlier issued a government resolution banning mobile phones (for children) in primary schools. That resolution will be strictly followed from now on,” he said.

Teachers, students and parents will be made aware of the guidelines and the state will promote the initiative as a campaign, the minister said.

Recently, Australia banned the use of social media for children aged under 16.

The central government also plans to incorporate parental controls for data usage instead of a blanket ban on mobile phones for children under 18.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK