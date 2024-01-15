No Snow, Rain And Water: Kashmir Valley Reels Under 45-Day Dry Spell, Experts Sound Alarm

New Delhi: The Kashmir Valley, which is known for its scenic beauty and snow-covered mountains, is facing a severe water crisis as the dry spell in the region has stretched for 45 days. The experts have warned of the adverse effects of the dry spell on various sectors, including tourism, agriculture, horticulture and power generation.

Water level in Jhelum river hits lowest

The dry spell in the Kashmir Valley has resulted in the depletion of water level in the river Jhelum, which is the main source of water supply and irrigation in the region. The Irrigation department of Kashmir Valley has said that River Jhelum was flowing at -0.75 feet at Sangam (Anantnag district) and -0.86 feet at Asham (Bandipora district), which is the lowest in recent times.

"Water level has drastically decreased in the water bodies, fortunately our irrigation season has not started and that’s why it has not impacted us yet. If the same situation continues, we will have to sit with the agriculture people to see if we need to change the agriculture patterns in the valley. Our precipitation is zero deficit now in all the ten districts of the Valley. MeT has predicted that there can be a respite and we should pray for breaking the dry spell. "Viresh Kumar, Chief Engineer, Irrigation Department, said.

Water supply schemes affected

The dry spell in the Kashmir Valley has also affected several water supply schemes, which rely on springs, wells, and other water sources, which have either dried up or experienced a significant decrease in water levels. The experts have expressed their concern over the impact of the dry spell on various sectors, especially tourism, agriculture, horticulture and power generation.

The Valley has witnessed very little snowfall and a 79% deficit in rainfall during the month of December 2023 and 100% deficit in January 2024 so far. The MeT department has said there is no major prediction of any wet spell in the coming days.

Mukhtar Ahmad, Director Met, said, "Weather has been dry for the last 45 days and we are expecting that after 16th January there could be some respite in North Kashmir like Kupwara and Baramulla. The other areas will also receive some rains and snow although no major wet weather is expected in the coming days. Till 24th the weather will mostly stay dry and after January 25th there are chances of wet spells. glaciers are shrinking and temperature is so warm during chilai kalan and dry spell will lead to shrinking of glaciers. It will also have long term implications like ground water recharge, overall glacier recharge and agriculture and horticulture will be impacted as well. It will also affect power production, ‘’

People hold special prayers

The people of the Kashmir Valley, who are facing the water crisis due to the dry spell, are now holding special prayers and seeking divine intervention to end the dry spell. Special prayers were held in historic Jamia masjid in Srinagar and all big mosques of Kashmir valley. The people are hoping for some snowfall and rainfall to replenish the water bodies and revive the tourism and agriculture sectors.