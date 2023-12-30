trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2704333
Ram Temple Will Get Stronger With Age, No Steel Being Used In Construction: Know Interesting Facts From Temple Architect

The construction work of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is going on in full swing and it is scheduled to be inaugurated on January 22. All eyes are on the materials and techniques used in the construction of the temple.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 02:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The ongoing construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, set to be inaugurated on January 22, has drawn attention to the materials and techniques employed in its building process. Architect Chandrakant Sompura, responsible for the temple's design, revealed key details about its durability and construction materials.

The temple is meticulously crafted with enduring materials, primarily utilizing pink stone and sandstone from Bansi Paharpur. Sompura emphasized that these materials are renowned for their strength and longevity, with the stone from Bansi Paharpur gaining more robustness as it ages over time.

One notable aspect highlighted by Architect Ashish Sompura, Chandrakant Sompura's son, is the absence of steel in the temple's construction. Ashish explained that steel, having a relatively short lifespan and susceptible to corrosion, would require repairs every 80-100 years. 

To ensure the enduring strength of the Ram Temple, the decision was made to exclusively use the resilient stone and sandstone from Bansi Paharpur, projecting a lifespan of thousands of years for the magnificent structure.

