'No System Is Perfect...': PM Modi Opens Up About Electoral Bond

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dismissed the notion that the electoral bond controversy dealt a blow to his party and administration. He pointed out that every system has flaws that can be addressed. He further warned that those "dancing" over the matter will regret it later. The PM attributed the ability to trace funding sources and beneficiaries to his government's implementation of the electoral bond system. He questioned whether any agency could provide such information regarding pre-2014 elections, implying that the bond system established the transparency.

‘No system is perfect,’ PM Modi On Electoral Bonds

"Tell me what have we done that I should see it as a setback? I am confident that those celebrating and boasting about the disclosure of bond details will regret their actions,” The Prime Minister was speaking in an interview with Thanthi TV, that was aired on Sunday. "No system is perfect. There may be areas of shortcoming that can be enhanced.," he said.

Opposition parties have referenced the disclosures prompted by the Supreme Court's order, which made all electoral bond-related information public, while condemning the anonymous funding practice as unconstitutional, to criticise the government. Numerous companies under criminal investigation have been identified as major purchasers of these bonds.

Ramlala Is Beyond Words: PM

Regarding the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha, PM Modi expressed the deep emotional significance of the topic. He stated, "The philosophy of Ramlala is beyond words, and I cannot fully articulate it."

Don’t See Everything As Politics: PM

"Merely being a politician doesn't imply that my sole objective is winning elections. Tamil Nadu possesses immense potential that should be utilised effectively." PM said.

During the interview, PM Modi said that his actions should not be politicised, stating that he is committed to serving the nation and views Tamil Nadu as a crucial asset. He also asserted that his visits and schemes for the development of the state is not solely based electoral gain.

If votes were his main concern, then he would not have done so much for the northeast states, the prime minister said, adding that his government ministers have made over 150 visits to the region, and he himself has visited more frequently than all previous prime ministers combined.

‘Viksit Bharat' Comprises All Corners Of India Not Just Delhi: PM

The Prime Minister remarked that the holistic development of the country is important, ‘Viksit Bharat’ does not mean that only Delhi is in focus, rather his concentration is on each corner and every citizen of the country.

Modi expressed disappointment over the politicisation of the Tamil language, indirectly referencing opposition parties that frequently accuse the BJP of neglecting regional languages. He suggested that just as Tamil cuisine like Dosa and Idli has gained global recognition, efforts should be made to similarly promote its dialect.