No Talk, No Eye Contact: JD(U), RJD Alliance On Brink As Nitish Snubs Tejashwi In 15 Minute Cabinet Meet

New Delhi: The strained relationship between Bihar’s ruling coalition partners – JD(U) and RJD – reached a new low on Thursday as the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was wrapped up in 15 minutes without any interaction between him and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav. The meeting, which was attended by ministers from both parties, witnessed a frosty atmosphere as Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav avoided eye contact and exchanged no words.

This was in sharp contrast to the usual practice of the two leaders arriving at the meeting venue together and engaging in discussions. The cabinet meeting exposed the growing tensions between the two allies, which have been at loggerheads over various issues. The meeting saw the approval of three proposals presented by the officials. Nitish Kumar signed the register and left the hall without any further deliberation.

Sources said that the CM is visibly upset and is ready to take some drastic action on the alliance anytime. He is also likely to skip the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a rally organised by the Congress party, which will enter Bihar’s Kishanganj district on January 29. The Nyay Yatra will cover the Seemanchal region of Bihar and hold two rallies in Purnea on January 30 and Katihar on January 31. Sources said that Nitish Kumar has not accepted the invitation from the Congress party to join the rally.