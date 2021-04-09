No third party involved in India sending vaccines to Paraguay: MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday (April 8) dismissed media reports quoting Taiwan foreign minister Joseph Wu that Taipei's intervention led to Paraguay getting vaccines from India.

In response to a question, the MEA spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, said, "I would like to confirm that no third party was involved in" New Delhi sending vaccines to the south American country.

India on the 26th of March sent one lakh doses of India-made COVID vaccines to the South American country. This came in the backdrop of a request from Paraguay during a telephonic conversation between its foreign minister and India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. Earlier this year, India announced that it will open its embassy in the country.

Media reports quoting Taiwan's foreign minister said that its intervention and working together with "like-minded countries" led to Paraguay getting vaccines.

Paraguay has ties with Taiwan and doesn't recognize the People's Republic of China. It is the largest country, in terms of size to recognize Taiwan. Taipei, keen to help its ally reached out to New Delhi, the foreign minister indicated.

