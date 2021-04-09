हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19 vaccine

No third party involved in India sending vaccines to Paraguay: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday dismissed media reports quoting Taiwan foreign minister Joseph Wu that Taipei's intervention led to Paraguay getting vaccines from India. 

No third party involved in India sending vaccines to Paraguay: MEA
Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday (April 8) dismissed media reports quoting Taiwan foreign minister Joseph Wu that Taipei's intervention led to Paraguay getting vaccines from India. 

In response to a question, the MEA spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, said, "I would like to confirm that no third party was involved in" New Delhi sending vaccines to the south American country. 

India on the 26th of March sent one lakh doses of India-made COVID vaccines to the South American country. This came in the backdrop of a request from Paraguay during a telephonic conversation between its foreign minister and India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. Earlier this year, India announced that it will open its embassy in the country. 

Media reports quoting Taiwan's foreign minister said that its intervention and working together with "like-minded countries" led to Paraguay getting vaccines. 

Paraguay has ties with Taiwan and doesn't recognize the People's Republic of China. It is the largest country, in terms of size to recognize Taiwan. Taipei, keen to help its ally reached out to New Delhi, the foreign minister indicated. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19 vaccineArindam BagchiDr S JaishankarParaguay
Next
Story

DNA Exclusive: Insult to CoBRA Commando Rakeshwar Singh by Naxals before the nation must be avenged

Must Watch

PT16M8S

DNA: PM Modi's high-level meet with the CMs amid surge in Coronavirus cases