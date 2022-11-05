topStoriesenglish
‘No tickets for relatives of sitting MPs, MLAs’: Gujarat BJP chief

C R Patil's remarks came after Bharuch MP Mansukh Vasava requested an Assembly seat for his daughter.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 09:32 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • BJP has decided not to give tickets to the relatives of sitting MPs, MLAs
Gandhinagar: The BJP has decided not to give tickets to the relatives of sitting MPs and MLAs for the next month's Gujarat Assembly elections, its state unit chief C R Patil said here on Saturday. Patil's statement came after Bharuch MP Mansukh Vasava demanded an Assembly ticket for his daughter. Some other MPs and MLAs of the party have voiced similar demands. “The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided not to give tickets to the relatives of sitting MPs and MLAs," Patil told reporters. The ruling party is currently selecting panels of three probable candidates for each of the 182 Assembly constituencies.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is chairing the meetings of the state election committee of the BJP since Thursday. On Saturday, the last day of the meetings, the committee discussed candidates for 77 seats, party sources said. The saffron party on Saturday also launched the `Agresar Gujarat' (Gujarat First) campaign to collect people's suggestions for its manifesto. People can drop their suggestions in suggestion boxes kept in public places or mail them to agresargujart.Com website. Suggestions will be accepted till November 15, a party release said. Meanwhile, Congress leader Himanshu Vyas joined the BJP on Saturday. Vyas was welcomed by BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave into the party fold.

