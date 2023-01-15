'No vacancy for...': Dharmendra Pradhan after Nobel laureate Amartya Sen backs Mamata Banerjee's PM candidature

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday (January 15) said that there is no vacancy for Prime Minister's post in India and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will return to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Pradhan's statement came after Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen said that Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has the ability to be India's next PM of India.

"There is no vacancy for PM in India. Since the last two terms, the people of India have kept faith in PM Modi. In 2024 also, under PM Modi’s leadership NDA will return to power," ANI quoted Dharmendra Pradhan.

Mamata Banerjee can be next PM of India, says Nobel Laureate economist Amartya Sen

In an interview with news agency PTI, Nobel Laureate economist Amartya Sen said that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has the ability to be India's next Prime Minister, however, it is yet to be established whether the West Bengal Chief Minister could be able to pull the forces of public dismay against the BJP.

Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen asserted that it "would be a mistake" to think that the 2024 Lok Sabha election would be a one-horse race in favour of the BJP, and felt that the role of a number of regional parties would be "clearly important" for the upcoming general election.

The 90-year-old economist also told PTI that he believes the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) could reduce the role of minorities in the country while encouraging majoritarian forces.