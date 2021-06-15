No vaccine for 18-44 age group in Delhi, all vaccination centres to shut by Wednesday: Atishi

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi on Tuesday (June 15) said that there is an acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Delhi, due to which all vaccination centres meant for people in the 18-44 age group will be shut by Wednesday.

She said half of the vaccination centres were closed on Tuesday as less than a day's stock of vaccine was left with the government.

“As the unlock is slowing happening and offices and markets are reopening, the youth segment will venture out more, and therefore, it was important that they would get vaccinated. Our drive for the 18+ years category was again picking pace, but for lack of doses, it has slowed down again,” Atishi was quoted as saying by PTI.

She said that “half of the vaccination centres for such beneficiaries closed down today and the remaining half will shut tomorrow” if the stock is not replenished.

She appealed to the Centre to urgently provide more vaccine doses so that the Delhi government could keep the vaccination drive for 18+ going.

Regarding vaccination of people above 45 years, she said that the government was in a comfortable position as over 50 per cent of eligible people in this group have been vaccinated.

She said that as on June 15 morning, 7,95,000 doses were available, out of which Covaxin doses will last for 22 days and Covishield doses for 43 days.

On June 14, a total of 60,734 vaccine doses were administered, taking the total number of doses given till date to 61,50,931, according to a vaccination bulletin issued online on Tuesday.

For healthcare workers, frontline workers and 45 and above age group, 784 centres are running at 626 locations, while for the 18-44 group, 64 centres across 36 locations were earmarked, the bulletin said.

