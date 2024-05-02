The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that no political clearance was sought or issued for suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's trip to Germany. According to MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, diplomatic passport holders do not require a visa to travel to Germany. Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, is accused of sexually harassing several women and is thought to be in Germany. The Janata Dal (Secular) has already suspended Hassan MP.

"No Political Clearance was either sought from or issued by MEA in respect of the said MP's travel to Germany," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing, responding to a slew of questions about the MP's reported trip to Germany. "Clearly, no visa note was issued either. Diplomatic passport holders do not require a visa to travel to Germany. The MEA spokesperson stated that no visas have been issued for any other countries.



When asked whether the MEA would consider revoking his passport in light of the sexual harassment allegations against him, Jaiswal did not respond directly. "As for the possibility of revocation of an individual's passport, I would refer you to the relevant provisions of the Passport Act 1967. We have not received any court directions in this regard," he stated.



The Karnataka government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the allegations against Revanna.

