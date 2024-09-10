No Water Supply In Parts Of North Delhi For 16 Hours Today Due To This Reason

Delhi Water Crisis: The Delhi Jal Board said on Monday that there will be no water supply for 16 hours in parts of north Delhi on Tuesday. The supply will be halted due to maintenance work.

According to a statement issued by Jal Board, the affected areas include Gopalpur, DDA SFS Flat Mukherjee Nagar, Gujranwala Town, Police Station Azadpur, JJ cluster in Azadpur Mandi, Shalimar Bagh, Wazirpur Industrial Area, Lawrence Road, Punjabi Bagh, and adjoining areas.

“A shutdown for 16 hours with effect from 8 pm on September 10 has been approved by the competent authority for repairing of 1500 mm dia Punjabi Bagh main at Indra Vihar park emanating from Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP),” the statement said.

Due to the repair work, water supply will be stopped, and therefore, residents of the affected areas are advised to make judicious use of water, it said. As per the statement, water tankers shall be available on demand from the DJB help line or the central control room.

Earlier this year, during the summer season, several parts of the national capital experienced severe water shortages. Among the areas that witnessed water shortages included Sanjay Camp in Chanakyapuri and the Geeta Colony area. In the scorching heat, residents had to endure lengthy lines to collect water from tanker trucks. They were forced to roam the streets with buckets in their hands, waiting for the water tanker to fulfill their daily water requirements.

(With PTI Inputs)