No Water Supply On November 11 In This Part Of Delhi — CHECK DETAILS

New Delhi: There will be no water supply in parts of the national capital's Rohini area for 16 hours on November 11 due to maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board said on Saturday. It issued a statement, saying the affected areas would include Rohini Sector-6, Rohini Sector-7, Rohini Sector-8 and their adjoining areas.

"The work of installation of flow meter at 700 mm dia. outlet line of Rohini Sector-7 BPS is proposed to take up on November 11 from 10 am onwards for 16 hours. Therefore, water supply will not be available in the evening and may be available at low pressure in the morning of November 12," the statement said.

Due to the repair work, the water supply will be stopped, and therefore, residents of the affected areas are advised to make judicious use of water, it said. The statement said water tankers will be available on demand from the DJB helpline or the central control room.