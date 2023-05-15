'We Too Are Their Daughters': Vinesh Phogat Says 'No Woman BJP MP' Has Met Protesting Wrestlers

New Delhi: Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, who is one of the country's top wrestlers demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers, on Sunday said that not a single Bharatiya Janata Party's woman parliamentarian had met them 'to extend support in their fight for the dignity of women'. Speaking to reporters, Phogat, who is staging a protest along with medal-winning grapplers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for the last 22 days, also said that from Monday onwards, they will give letters by hand or via e-mail to all women parliamentarians of the ruling party to come and support them.

"When they talk about the safety of women in the country, then we too are their daughters and they should come out and support us," Vinesh Phogat said.

She added that they feel that 'their voice and grievances' have not 'reached them' yet.

"We feel that after they receive the letters they will come and support us," she said.

Vinesh also requested the people gathered at Jantar Mantar to visit their respective district headquarters on May 16 and give a memorandum in support of the wrestlers.

Meanwhile, the protesting wrestlers termed the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) decision to take charge of all the activities of the Wrestling Federation of India as the 'first step' in their fight against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The IOA, through its letter on May 12, asked the secretary general of WFI to hand over the official documents including financial instruments to its ad-hoc panel, making it clear the outgoing office bearers shall have no role in the running of the federation. The IOA's three-member ad-hoc committee has made it clear that the process to elect new WFI office bearers will be completed within the 45-day time frame and that the charge will be handed back to the elected body.

"This (the dissolution of the current WFI) is the first step in our fight for justice. Our fight has begun in right earnest, it's a victory for us... And we will continue or fight until we get justice," Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia said.

It is notable that the wrestlers have been demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP, who they have accused of sexual exploitation of several women grapplers including a minor.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs, including one under section 10 of the POCSO Act against Singh, who has denied all the charges.