'Nobody Came To Me': WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh On Reports Of Delhi Police Visiting His Residence

NEW DELHI: Amid the reports of Delhi Police visiting the Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's residence with Indian wrestler Sangeeta Phogat for investigation on Friday, the latter said that nobody came to him. "I was sleeping in my room. Nobody came to my place," said Brijbhushan Sharan Singh while leaving his residence on Friday. Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat along with other wrestlers had been on a protest in the national capital since the beginning of this year in order to press for the removal and arrest of the WFI chief over allegations of sexual harassment.

On May 28, wrestlers had planned a march and protest in front of the new Parliament, despite the imposition of Section 144 in the area. They were detained on their way by the Delhi police and FIR was filed against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147, 149, 186, 188, 332, 353, Section 3 of the PDPP Act. The protest site was also cleared by the Delhi Police.

Following their removal from Jantar Mantar, Wrestlers arrived in Haridwar two days later to immerse their medals in the Ganga. After a meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia on Wednesday said the government assured that the ongoing probe by Delhi Police against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will be completed before June 15.

Speaking to reporters at his residence after holding parleys with the ace grapplers, Thakur said "An Internal Complaint Committee of the wrestling federation will be constituted. It will be headed by a woman. We have demanded that all FIRs filed against wrestlers be withdrawn. "They also requested that Brij Bhushan Singh, who has completed 3 terms (as WFI chief), and his associates be asked not to stand for the elections again. The wrestlers promised not to hold any fresh protests before June 15," said Thakur.