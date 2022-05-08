Reiterating National Conference's stand on delimitation exercise, party president and former chief minister of Jammu-Kashmir Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that nobody can change the ground situation in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh.

Abdullah said that the party's stand on the entire process of delimitation was crystal clear. He said the entire process was a smoke screen to draw a veil over the obscure agenda at work.

“The entire exercise has been blind to the universally accepted and practised criterions and principles with regards to electoral representation. However, no amount of gerrymandering will save the BJP, and its proxies from the wrath of people,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah added, “People of J&K have made it a point to punish BJP and its proxies for all they have done to J&K. No matter how many false fronts they put up, people won't forgive those who have robbed the region of its unique status, its prized historical individuality and dignity. The writing is on the wall.”

He further added, “There is groundswell of anger against BJP and its proxies across J&K, Ladakh. Every sector of our economy is bleeding. Our youth are at crossroads, our traders are facing unprecedented situations. The plight of our tourism players, transporters and artisans is no different. Inflation, unemployment, and the development deficit has compounded the worries of our people immensely.”

Abdullah said this while interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of his visit to Boteng, Kulgam, where he had gone to condole the bereaved family of party's District Vice President Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf Dar.

