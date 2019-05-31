close

Noida: 2 cars, 8 bikes destroyed in fire

No loss of life or injury case was reported in the incident, which was caused due to oil leakage in the transformer, reports said.

Noida: Two cars and eight motorcycles were destroyed after a transformer caught fire here Friday, officials said. 

The incident took place at Block H in Sector 63 around 1.30 pm, Fire Department officials said. The fire was controlled by 1.50 pm, they said.

"Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. However, services of only one fire tender were required and the blaze was doused in about 15 minutes," Phase 3 Fire Officer Naresh Kumar Singh told PTI.

"Two cars, a hatchback and a compact SUV, eight motorcycles and two bicycles parked near the transformer were destroyed in the fire," he said. 

No loss of life or injury case was reported in the incident, which was caused due to oil leakage in the transformer, he said. 

On May 28, a garment factory was gutted in a fire in Sector 63.

