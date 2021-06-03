33 private schools in Noida issued notice for violating RTE norms

New Delhi: In a major update, at least 33 schools in Noida were issued notice by the administration amid allegations by CBSE schools that 25 percent of the seats reserved for the economically weaker section of students under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

According to reports, the administration received complaints that these schools were misusing provisions in the law on quotas meant for poor and socially backward people.

BSA issued a notice to 33 schools which allegedly violated the provision on the seats reserved for children belonging to economically weaker section.

The administration has tightened screws to expose the ugly games of these private schools in the city.

Several well-known reputed private schools of Gautam Buddh Nagar have been named on the list and have been issued notice by the administration.

1. Lotus Valley International School Sector 126

2. Uttarakhand Public School

3. DPS School Sector 30 Noida

4. Visva Bharati Public School Greater Noida

5. Ryan International School Sector Tech Zone 4

6. St. John's School Greater Noida West

7. Aster Public School

8. Indraprastha Global School Noida

9.Step by Step School Sector 132

10. Mayur School Noida

11. The Millennium School Sector 119

12. Global Indian International School Sector 71

13. Raghav Global School Sarfabad

14. Manav Rachna International School Sector 46

15. Florence International School Greater Noida

16. Dharma Public School Sector 22

17. DSR Modern School Chaura Sector 22

18. Kothari International School Sector 50

19. Ramagya School Dadri

20. Ramagya School Sector 50

21. Sapphire International School Sector 70

22. JSS Public School Sector 61

23. JBM Global School Sector 132

24. Marigold Public School Sector 20

25..APJ School Film City Noida

26..Delhi World Public School Greater Noida

27. Samsara The World Academy Greater Noida

28..Great Columbus School Chhaprauli

29..JP Public School Noida

30. Sunrise Public School Chhaprauli

31. Visva Bharati School, Noida

