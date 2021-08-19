हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Noida agent robbed of Rs 10 lakh by 3 armed men

The officer said multiple police teams have been put on the case and efforts are being made to crack it at the earliest.

Noida agent robbed of Rs 10 lakh by 3 armed men
File Photo

NOIDA: A collection agent of a private company was allegedly looted of over Rs 10 lakh by three unidentified armed men on a stretch of road in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Thursday, police said. The in-charge of the local Sector 39 police station has been suspended in the wake of the incident that took place around 4 pm in Sector 106, they added.

Joint Commissioner (law and order) Love Kumar said, "The collection agent was on a motorcycle when he was taken over by the assailants, who forcibly took away the money from him." "The exact amount of the money looted is yet to be calculated by the agent and the company but after an initial estimate, they have put the figure somewhere between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh," he told reporters.

The officer said multiple police teams have been put on the case and efforts are being made to crack it at the earliest. The incident led to the shunting of Aazad Singh Tomar, the station house officer (SHO) of the local police station. "In view of the incident, the SHO of the Sector 39 police station has been suspended from the post on charges of negligence," a police spokesperson said.

