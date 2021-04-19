Noida authorities to increase random COVID-19 testing for commuters from Delhi

New Delhi: Amid the rising COVID-19 infections in the district, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has started conducting random COVID-19 tests from Friday onwards.

While addressing the media on Friday, District Magistrate Suhas L Y said, “random COVID-19 tests will be conducted at Delhi-Noida border points.”

The decision comes amid rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital region. "Number of COVID-19 tests will be increased in areas bordering Delhi. For people commuting to and from Delhi, random tests will be conducted," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

ALSO READ: Noida Gurudwara provides food to COVID-19 patients and families, leaves netizens impressed

The tests are being conducted at the Delhi-Noida border area.

"This has been done keeping in view that children and youth are also getting infected from the virus in the ongoing second wave of coronavirus," he told reporters.

"Number of beds in hospitals is being increased and there is adequate number of beds but people should not insist on being admitted to any particular hospitals. Arrangement has been made for crucial drugs and oxygen also," Suhas added.

Additionally, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police in Uttar Pradesh has launched an initiative for facilitating plasma for coronavirus patients, according to officials.

Plasma therapy involves taking antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and transfusing those into a coronavirus-infected patient to help kick-start the immune system to fight the infection.

The police commissionerate has launched a helpline number – 8851066433 – to connect people in need of plasma with donors, the officials said.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV