Alert! Noida authority puts stay on house registration in these 5 sectors, check details

NOIDA: People who are planning to buy or have already invested in a house or a plot in these five sectors of Noida should be on alert. According to the latest updates, the Noida Authority has raised objections on housing projects in five sectors of the city and prohibited their registration over a report that claimed about a third party was being benefitted from it.

According to reports, during a recent board meeting, the authority raised questions over the CAG report on a third party's interest in the project and imposed a stay on three types of work related to the project. A committee was thereafter formed to investigate the project. A News18 report quoting a source said that the authority took the decision of putting stay on the project in these sector over a CAG report. According to the authority, Sports City project work was going on in Sector 78, 79, 101, 150 and 152.

Following the CAG report, the Noida Authority reportedly put a complete stay on issuing Occupancy and Completion certificates for these sectors. The authority has also reportedly instruction to ensure that there is no horse-trading in the project.

The latest decision by the Noida Authority is likely to come as a big setback to those, who have invested in residential properties in these sectors.

As per the report, the Sports City project was being planned by combining these five sectors. The Authority has formed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter and the CAG report. The report of this committee will be presented at the board meeting.

