Noida authority cuts water, sewer connection of GIP Mall over outstanding dues

Noida: The Noida Authority on Thursday cut off the water and sewer connection of the celebrated Great Indian Place (GIP) mall located in sector 38. The Water and Sewer Department of the authority took the decision over non-payment of dues.

Deputy General Manager of Water Department BM Pokhriyal said that GIP mall owes an amount to the tune of Rs 14.35 crore to the Noida authority in the form of water, sewer and electricity bills, and did not make the requisite payment despite several notices, prompting the authority to take the stringent step.

Along with GIP mall, the Noida Authority has also disabled water and sewer connections of Logix City Centre Mall in sector 32, which has defaulted payment of 46 lakh, Chikitsa NMC Superspeciality Hospital in sector 30 which has outstanding bills amounting to Rs 46 lakh.

As many as five plots with total outstanding dues amounting to Rs 79 lakh have also come under the radar of the Noida authority due to non-payment of dues.

The strict action by the Noida Authority comes as the regulation body launched a campaign to weed out the defaulting parties.

On Wednesday, the authority issued notices to 107 major defaulters, who owe a total of Rs 46.21 crore in the form of outstanding bills to the authority.

In the first phase of their campaign, the authority will cut connections of defaulting parties who owe the authority an amount of Rs 10 lakh and more. In the second phase of the campaign, the authority will target defaulters with outstanding dues between Rs 5 lakh and 10 lakh.

In 2018, the authority had disabled water connections of 29 defaulters.