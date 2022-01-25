हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Noida authority

Noida Authority flags off special vehicle to collect, recycle electronic waste

Noida Authority flags off special vehicle to collect, recycle electronic waste

Noida (Uttar Pradesh): A special vehicle was flagged off on Monday aiming to collect and recycle the electronic waste in Uttar Pradesh`s Noida city. Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari flagged off the vehicle. 

Speaking to the reporters here, Maheshwari said that two agencies have been given the job of the collection and disposal of the E-waste from the residential areas of the city.

"Efforts are underway for the scientific disposal of E-waste. Through two of the agencies, the electronic waste of the residential areas in the city is being recycled. Both of the agencies have tied up with the recyclers. Noida Authority has approved the rates of each item that the customer will be paid per kg. Then the waste will go to the recyclers for the final processing," she said.

The CEO further said that the recycling of the waste will be done via an online tracking system.

"Today, we have flagged off one vehicle for the purpose. We`ll recycle E-waste via an online tracking system. It is a self-sustainable model. More such vehicles will follow," she said. 

