'Noida authority is submerged in corruption' : Supreme Court fumes over rising property disputes

New Delhi: The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) on Wednesday drew Supreme Court's ire for failing to provide a sanctioned plan to the home buyers of Supertech's Emerald Court project, the court called the authority 'corrupt'.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah presiding over Supertech's appeal against the Allahabad High Court order directing demolition of twin 40-storey towers, said, "(The authority) reeks of corruption right from your eyes and nose".

Further, the top court blasted the authority saying that when home buyers asked for the plan, the authority wrote to the developer on whether to share it, and refused to give the plan to them at its behest.

"This is a shocking exercise of power. You (NOIDA) are not only in league but in cahoots with the Supertech. When home buyers asked for a sanctioned plan, you wrote to Supertech whether you should give the document or not and on denial you refused to give them the plan.

"It was only after the High Court expressly directed you to give that you had given them. You are reeking with corruption from eyes, nose and on the face of it," the bench was quoted as saying by PTI.

The apex court was hearing appeals of Supertech Ltd and other petitions filed by home buyers for or against the Allahabad High Court's 2014 order directing demolition of the twin towers for being in violation of norms.

The two towers, Apex and Ceyane of Emerald Court Project of Supertech, together have 915 apartments and 21 shops. Of these, initially 633 flats were booked.

On April 11, 2014 the Allahabad High Court ordered the demolition of the two buildings within four months and the refund of money to apartment buyers.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV