Noida businessman, who was detained by UAE for 'mistaken' identity, released

Abu Dhabi police mistakenly detained him for a criminal they were searching for. Praveen Kumar was kept hostage overnight before getting released on Saturday

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 08:00 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • "They kept me overnight, forced me to accept I was someone else," the businessman said
  • He informed the media that CID at the airport detained him once and then let him go, after which they detained him for a second time
  • He thanked PM Modi and CM Yogi for quick action in the matter

Noida: Noida Businessman- wrongly detained by the Abu Dhabi government over mistaken identity- landed in India in the early hours of Sunday, October 16, 2022. The Noida-based Businessman, Praveen Kumar, was detained by the Abu Dhabi Police for mistaking him for a criminal they were searching for. Praveen Kumar was garlanded at the Airport after landing in India from Abu Dhabi, where he was erroneously apprehended by the police- later released.

After landing in India, Praveen Kumar told ANI that CID there at the airport detained me once & then let me go, after which they detained me for a second time when I was on my way toward departure.

"They kept me overnight, forced me to accept I was someone else, put me in a holding cell in the morning, took me to a different city, held me & questioned me again. I would like to thank PM Modi and CM Adityanath for their quick action in the matter", Praveen Kumar added. 

Earlier, after the news of Praveen Kumar`s detention in a foreign country aired, Gautam Buddh Nagar DM SL Yathiraj, told ANI that one Praveen Kumar from Gautam Buddha Nagar district`s Habibpur was detained by Abu Dhabi police at the airport, as per the information given by the family who submitted an application to get him released. 

Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy and the State’s Home Ministry were apprised. It is worth mentioning that the local police probed this case as well. Praveen Kumar was released on Saturday, officials said.

