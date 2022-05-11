हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Noida CEO

Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari gets relief: Supreme Court extends stay on non-bailable warrant till May 13

In connection with contempt proceedings against her, the Supreme Court on Wednesday (May 11) extended the stay on the non-bailable warrant issued by the Allahabad High Court

Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari gets relief: Supreme Court extends stay on non-bailable warrant till May 13

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday (May 11) extended the stay on the non-bailable warrant issued by the Allahabad High Court against Noida Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and IAS officer Ritu Maheshwari till Friday (May 13) in connection with contempt proceedings against her.

A bench of Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari adjourned the matter for Friday and asked to list the matter before "any appropriate bench" after getting direction from the Chief Justice of India. The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, had stayed the non-bailable warrant against Maheshwari.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana stayed the Allahabad High Court order which issued a non-bailable warrant against Ritu Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer, New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), Gautam Budh Nagar and listed the matter for Wednesday. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi mentioned that Maheshwari's plea seeking a stay on the non-bailable warrant is a gross case where a "pass-over was sought" and the HC said that it was gross contempt and issued the order asking her to appear in custody.

On May 5, Allahabad HC issued a non-bailable warrant against Ritu Maheshwari and directed that she should be brought into police custody before the court on May 13, the next date that Allahabad HC fixed for hearing. Allahabad HC order came after Maheshwari failed to appear before it in connection with contempt proceedings against her. Maheshwari did not appear before the court when the matter was taken up, which led her counsel to request the court not to take up the matter till she reached the court as her flight was delayed."This court finds that such conduct of CEO of NOIDA amounts to deliberate and willful disrespect to the court, as the Officer of the rank of Chief Executive Officer of a Corporation expected the court to take up the matter at her mercy, therefore, this court finds it to be a fit case where non-bailable warrant be issued against the CEO, NOIDA," the HC had said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Noida CEOSupreme CourtAllahabad High CourtRitu Maheshwari
Next
Story

Events in Sri Lanka should be wake up call for India: Mehbooba Mufti

Must Watch

PT2M37S

Exams postponed in Andhra Pradesh due to Cyclone Asani