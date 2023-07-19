trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637603
NOIDA CEO Ritu Maheshwari Transferred, Lokesh M To Replace Her

Ritu Maheshwari, a 2003-batch IAS officer, will join as Divisional Commissioner of Agra, replacing IAS officer Alok Gupta.

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday effected transfers of three senior IAS officers, including Ritu Maheshwari, who has been relieved as the chief executive officer of the Noida Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), official sources said.

Kanpur's Divisional Commissioner Lokesh M will replace Maheshwari as the NOIDA CEO.

Lokesh M of the 2003 batch had last month joined his new posting in Kanpur, replacing 2004-batch IAS officer Raj Shekhar after a stint as commissioner of the Saharanpur division.

Maheshwari, a 2003-batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), will join as Divisional Commissioner of Agra, replacing IAS officer Alok Gupta, who will be joining as the Divisional Commissioner of Kanpur, an official source said.

Maheshwari was in July 2019 made the CEO of NOIDA after her stint as the district magistrate of adjoining Ghaziabad district.

